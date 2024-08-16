Pasay shoots down Muntinlupa; Manila, Marikina tame rivals

Pasay tripped Muntinlupa, 80-73, in overtime to stay on course in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Season 6 late Thursday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Laurenz Victoria starred in the Voyagers’ eighth straight homecourt win, firing the game’s last six points in the extra period and lifting Pasay to a 14-8 win-loss record in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

But Warren Bonifacio saved the day for Pasay when he knocked in a triple with 41 seconds left to knot the count at 71 at the end of regulation period.

Bonifacio wound up with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Victoria posted 17 points, six boards, five steals and four assists.

Cyrus Tabi, who sparked Pasay’s closing 9-point run in the extension with a three-point play, contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Muntinlupa tumbled to 7-15 despite Joshua Miguel Marcos’ 21-point effort. Alfred Flores scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter but wasn’t enough to save the Cagers.

Meanwhile, Manila displayed depth and firepower in a 93-68 rout of Negros for a 16-6 slate.

Negros dropped to an 11-13 card.

Marikina, on the other hand, edged Mindoro, 76-72, in the opener to improve to 7-14.

The Tamaraws tumbled to 7-16 record.