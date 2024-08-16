Palayan City township eyes affordable housing for families

The Palayan City Township Housing Project aims to provide affordable housing units at a very low amortization rate for residents of Nueva Ecija.

The project, one of the 36 programs under the Marcos administration’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, held a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2023. The partnership with Pag-IBIG Fund and the Department of Human Settlements and Development commenced in July 2023.

The 11-hectare housing project will consist of 44 towers, with the city government leading the development of 12 of them. Each tower will have 10 floors, totaling 269 units. The target completion is set for four years, with all units ideally finished before the end of President Bongbong Marcos’ term.

Turnover for Phase 1 is expected between September and November this year. Phase 2 is underway and is expected to be completed in 12 to 14 months. Another four towers are targeted for completion in 2025.

“This is a very good program of the President because of its affordable amortization rate. Even minimum wage earners can qualify for this will be a very good opportunity for them to have a house of their own,” Palayan City Mayor Vianne Cuevas told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The project is open to all residents of Nueva Ecija. Cuevas mentioned that about 2,500 beneficiaries are currently being processed for Pag-IBIG.