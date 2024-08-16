Over the top

Coconut harvesting is literally a monkey business in Thailand. Harvesters use monkeys to pick the nuts, a practice that doesn’t sit well with animal rights organizations.

The monkeys are chained as they are forced to work long hours in coconut plantations, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animals are also beaten, so PETA is campaigning to stop buying coconuts and products made from coconuts picked by monkeys.

Chef’s Choice Foods is the latest company to stop using coconuts and coconut milk tainted with monkey labor. The practice, however, remains rampant as monkeys are good at climbing trees and don’t need to be paid for their work.

Meanwhile, a video showing the climbing prowess of a teacher in Sabtang, Batanes went viral on social media with more than 11 million views, GTV reports.

Carol Figuro dela Cruz of Savidug Elementary School is even better than the coconut-picking monkeys of Thailand as the viral video showed her climbing a narrow flagpole with ease.

Dela Cruz was videotaped climbing the flagpole to replace the broken rope used for raising the Philippine flag when they sing the national anthem in the morning.

The school had no male staffer to climb the pole and hook a rope through the ring at the tip of the flagpole. It was also not safe for any of their young students to climb the pole, so she had to do it herself, Dela Cruz explained, according to GTV.

The daredevil teacher said she honed her climbing skill as a child when she, her siblings and friends would climb trees in the fields as a pastime.