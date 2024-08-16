Obiena glad to be part of ‘golden age’

Ernest John Obiena is still on cloud nine, savoring the sweetness of the country’s success in the Paris Olympics recently.

Obiena said the past few days had been very special in which he joined the national delegation on a flight back to Manila before being showered with love and adulation upon its arrival at the Villamor Airbase on Tuesday night.

From there, they had a state visit with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. before having a victory party at Hilton Manila.

The following day, Obiena paid a quick visit to his alma mater — Chiang Kai Shek College — before flying back to his training base in Italy via Dubai.

“I have come to realize just now how special the last 24 hours, being at home in the Philippines, has been,” Obiena said in an emotional social media post.

“From such a wonderfully warm reception at Malacañang, to great conversations in-flight and on the bus rides with other athletes, to quickly visiting my alma mater, to meeting some many of my fellow countrymen, what a special time that will forever be etched in my memory.”

Obiena said he is glad to be part of the “golden age” of Philippine sports.

He was on the team that won the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal in 97 years and was still there when it won two gold medals three years later.

Although he only finished fourth in the men’s pole vault event, Obiena said he remains grateful seeing the country’s flag being raised and the national anthem being played not once — but twice — in the Paris Olympics.

“I have to say what’s best of all, is the fact that this is clearly the golden age of Philippine sports and we are all witness to it,” said Obiena, who also apologized for not being part of the victory parade because he still has to compete in the Lausanne leg of the prestigious Diamond League on 22 August in Switzerland.

It’s going to be a deja vu for Obiena in the Diamond League as he faces the heavyweights of pole vaulting like Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden, Sam Kendricks of the United States and Emmanouil Karalis of Greece.

After the Diamond League, Obiena might return to the country for the Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge on 20 September at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City.

But for now, he will savor the sweetness of the Filipinos’ Olympic triumph.

“It took 97 years for Ate Hidilyn (Diaz) to win our first gold medal and now just three years later Carlos Yulo wins two. Just wow! What a great time for our nation’s sports. Let’s all take a moment to take this all in — and enjoy!”

“See you in six days for the Lausanne Diamond League.”