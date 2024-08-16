NBI nabs 6 Chinese over cyber raps

Six Chinese nationals were arrested by joint operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) and Technical Intelligence Division (NBI-TID) this week in Angeles City, Pampanga, for their alleged involvement in cyber-related scams.

NBI Director Judge Jaime B. Santiago (Ret.) said the CCD received a request for assistance from the Naval Intelligence and Security Group (NISG) to validate and serve warrants of arrest for suspects Guo Jinxie, Zhangxiao Feng, and Lo Hsing Hung.

The suspects have outstanding warrants issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 296 in Parañaque City for alleged qualified trafficking in persons under Section 4(j) in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 9208, as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012).

Acting on the request, CCD operatives, together with the TID, launched an operation to serve the warrant against one of the subjects, Zhangxiao Feng, who was believed to be at D Heights Resort Golf and Country Club.

Despite coordinating with the Clark Development Corporation, Feng was not found on the premises during the operation. However, the operatives were surprised by the office setup they discovered, which included various desktop computers, cellphones, SIM cards, several scripts, and customer ledgers.

According to Santiago, a controlled viewing and examination of the desktops revealed romance scam scripts, messaging applications with fictitious accounts, bank accounts, and fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platforms, indicating that the individuals using these devices were engaged in fraudulent activities on a global scale.