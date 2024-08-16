Metrobank brings home two big awards from the 2024 Citywire Asia ASEAN Awards

Citywire Asia has recognized Metrobank as the Best Asset Manager for the Philippines and named Metrobank Investment Management Head Cristina Gabaldon as one of the 2024 Top 25 ASEAN Selectors at the Citywire Asia ASEAN Awards.

“We are honored to be recognized by one of the trusted financial publications worldwide. These awards show our strength in providing a wide spectrum of investment strategies tailor-fit to our clients’ needs as we aim to give them optimal returns for the wealth and assets they have entrusted to us. The awards and recognition reflect our expertise and dedication in various conditions, and showed our resilience as we continue to evolve to ensure that our clients are in good hands,” said Metrobank Trust Banking Group Head Angelica Reyes.

“The awards cement our goal of being the Trust banking partner of choice of our clients today and in the years to come,” Reyes adds.

In receiving the award, Gabaldon said: “I am honored to be named as one of Citywire Asia’s Top 25 ASEAN Selectors. This reflects the strong drive of every Metrobank Trust Banking Group’s member to deliver exceptional performance to our clients. This award inspires my team to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in investment management as we keep our clients’ hard-earned money in good hands.”

The Citywire Asia ASEAN Awards spotlight the region’s best banks, brokerages, and asset managers. For the 2024 Top 25 ASEAN Selectors, the international finance publication identifies the most influential investment professionals across the ASEAN region through a set of quantitative and qualitative criteria. Specifically, winners are chosen from nominations submitted by industry players, with Citywire Asia’s editorial team conducting a rigorous research and deliberation process to ensure that the award goes to those at the forefront of investment and product discussions throughout the region.

Metrobank Trust has received multiple recognition from global experts for its strength, reliability, and overall stellar performance in the banking space. Most recently, the CFA Society Philippines awarded Metrobank Trust for the outstanding performance of two of its UITFs relative to peers.

Additionally, multiple members of its highly capable team were included in the Top 10 Astute Investors in Asia, according to Hong Kong-based publication, The Asset. Meanwhile, The Banker recognized Metrobank as the Philippines’ Bank of the Year for 2022 and 2023, and The Asian Banker hailed it as the Strongest Bank in the Philippines for 2021, 2022, and 2023.