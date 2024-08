Construction for the Metro Manila Subway -- an underground rapid transit line in Metro Manila -- is still under way. The 33-kilometer line connects the cities of Valenzuela, Quezon, Pasig, Taguig, Parañaque, and Pasay, with 17 stations east of Valenzuela and Bicutan stations. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

