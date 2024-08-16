Meralco boosts network reliability

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has recently completed the Napindan 115 kV Switching Station in Taguig City.

With a cost of P124.29 million, the project cuts in the existing Pinagbuhatan-SM Shangrila 115 kV line, allowing an alternate source of Cathay Pacific Steel Corporation (CAPASCO) and assuring voltage quality in the cities of Mandaluyong, Pasig and Taguig even when there is an outage on any of the sub-transmission lines.

By investing on projects aimed to improve its electricity distribution system, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led firm is keen on its commitment to provide safe, stable and reliable electricity service to its customers.