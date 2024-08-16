Lion at Vigan's Baluarte Zoo sparks concern

A viral video showing a lethargic white lion at a popular zoo in Vigan has prompted outrage and calls for animal welfare reforms.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation posted images on social media last week showing the lion, named King, appearing groggy and unresponsive at Baluarte Zoo in Ilocos Sur province.

The foundation alleged caretakers were mistreating the animal to make it more photogenic for tourists.

The video shows a caretaker pulling the lion's tail and kicking its leg, leading to speculation the animal may have been tranquilized as the foundation urged the public to stop participating in wildlife selfies and photo opportunities.