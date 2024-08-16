Lady kagawad gunned down

A female barangay councilor died while police arrested a former barangay councilor, suspected to be the mastermind, in a killing incident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Hidalgo Street near Z. P. Guzman Street, Quiapo, Manila.

According to Manila Police District Homicide Section chief PCapt. Dennis Turla, the victim — identified as Stella Mangilino Lim, a barangay councilor of Barangay 383 in Quiapo — died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as Zacaria Disomangcop, a former barangay councilor of Barangay 383, who was arrested by authorities while his accomplice, identified as Aman Macadaag who acted as the gunman and motorcycle driver, escaped and remains at large.

Investigation revealed that the incident happened around 12:05 a.m. when the suspect, riding as a backrider, approached the victim and her daughter, Estrelita, and opened fire.

Through the review of CCTV footage from barangays 383 and 393 in Quiapo, the mastermind, his cohort, and the vehicle used were identified. Macadaag was seen at the victim’s store on Bautista Street, Quiapo, and was later seen talking to Disomangcop before parting ways.

With the help of an informant, authorities traced the motorcycle used in the crime, a black Suzuki Skydrive with plate number ND 62591, which was parked near the Golden Mosque Compound on Elizondo Street, along with two helmets belonging to the riding-in-tandem assassins.