JGFP Interschool warm-up tourneys begin

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines continued its pursuit of Philippine golf’s next best thing with the Interschool warm-up tournaments Saturday at two different venues.

The warm-up event for the Championship Division will be held at the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club for Lower, Middle, Junior and Senior High School players.

Club Intramuros will host the D-League Division for the same levels, according to JGFP president Oliver Gan.

“We apologize for those who can’t be accommodated because the slots are filled up too soon,” Gan said.

“This shows that there is no shortage of young talents in the country. All we have to do is provide them avenues to showcase and fully develop their skills.”

There will be two more warm-up tournaments slated, added Gan. But the venues and dates will still have to be determined.

Kickoff of the Interschool, the country’s widest golf talent search to date, will be 14 September for Middle School Championship Division at Intramuros.

Junior High School Championship Division also blasts off 14 September but at Caliraya Golf and Country Club; Senior Developmental and Championship Divisions will be on 15 September at Summit Point Golf and Country Club and Caliraya, respectively.

“We stay true to our mandate to discover the next Rianne Malixi,” Gan added.

Philippine women’s golf boosted its stock lately following Malixi’s victories in the US Women’s Amateur and US Girls Juniors, as well as the T4 finish of Bianca Pagdanganan and T13 of Dottie Ardina during the recent Paris Olympics.