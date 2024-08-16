Into captures WBC Asia title

Cantilan, Surigao del Sur — Undefeated Jerald Into stopped veteran Mark John Yap to snatch the vacant World Boxing Council Asia lightweight crown late Thursday during Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow-By-Blow here.

Yap’s corner decided not to answer the bell for the ninth stanza.

Yap had been down once and appeared to have regained his vigor but the beating that he had absorbed finally took its toll.

The win boosted Into’s unbeaten mark to 11-0 with nine knockouts while the loss saw Yap’s card slip to 34-19-0 with 17 knockouts.

Eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao was in attendance and he received a warm welcome from the people of Cantilan, knowing that he had driven all the way from General Santos City on board his BMW GS 1200 Trophy to attend the slugfest.

“I have nothing but kind words for welcoming the Blow-By-Blow family to Cantilan,” Pacquiao said after completing the 500-kilometer journey that took almost 12 hours to complete including a couple of stopovers.

The visit to Cantilan marked the fifth time Blow-By-Blow staged a show outside Metro Manila after stops made in General Santos City, Imus in Cavite, Narvacan in Ilocos Sir and Passi in Iloilo.

Blow-By-Blow is being shown on primetime TV starting at 8:30 p.m. every Sunday.

The next Blow-By-Blow takes place on 22 September with a world title on the line.