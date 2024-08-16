House probes links between Chinese criminal syndicates, illegal drug trade, EJKs

The four committees of the House of Representatives investigating the intricate web of Chinese criminal syndicates involved in Philippine Offshore Game Operations (POGOs), illegal drug trade, torture, murder and gross violations of human rights violations, held their historic first hearing in Bacolor, Pampanga, on Friday, in the hopes of unraveling the connection between the criminal activities.

The hearing was led by the chairpersons of the four committees—collectively known as the quadcomm—namely Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante of the Committee on Human Rights, Rep. Dan Fernandez of the Committee on Public Order and Safety, and Rep. Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano of the Committee on Public Accounts.

“It is now the monumental task of this committee to build on the progress made by the individual committees, uniting our efforts to develop legislative solutions and support the prosecution of those involved in this criminal network,” Barbers said in his opening statement.

“We are determined to leave no stone unturned in our quest to unmask these syndicates, expose their activities, and ensure they are brought to justice. Together, we will continue this fight until we have fully uncovered the truth and can finally put an end to this menace,” he added.

A total of 58 lawmakers attended the hearing, including Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales, Deputy Speaker David “Jayjay” Suarez and Deputy Speaker Tonypet Albano.

Gonzales, who represents the 3rd district of Pampanga, said it was just proper to hold the hearings in Bacolor, which used to be the provincial capital.

“We have sacrificed too much for our municipalities to be buried yet again — this time, due to the entry of foreign entities with malign intentions,” Gonzales said.

“This is a warning to all who threaten the safety and security of our people: you will never succeed,” he added.

One of the subjects of the probe of the quadcomm is the seizure of P3.6 billion worth of shabu in Mexico, Pampanga, where also so many POGOs are operating.

“We will pursue this joint investigation to demonstrate our commitment to justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights,” Gonzales continued.

“Quadcomm committee meeting is every House member’s testament—we will fight against the malice that poses to undermine (all) that we have labored for, we will not allow this to spread into nearby towns and provinces and tarnish the honor of our country,” he furthered.

Abante, whose committee is investigating the extrajudicial killings during the deadly anti-drug war of the Duterte administration, emphasized the importance of an digging deep into the connections established in separate hearings of the committees.

“The quintessential role of the Quad Committees is not simply to ferret out the truth, not merely to serve the wheels of justice, but—above all—to allow the good triumph over evil,” he said in his opening address.

His committee is part of the quadcomm to look into “all matters directly and principally relating to the protection and enhancement of human rights, assistance to victims of human rights violations and their families, the prevention of violations of human rights and the punishment of perpetrators of such violations."

“Today is our first step to the making of our history, and together we shall rise with truth and justice in our midst,” Abante said.

Fernandez, before he delivered his opening speech, had a video prepared by anti-crime agencies played during the hearing that showed the extent of the criminal activities associated with Chinese criminal syndicates: torture, murder, sex trafficking, internet scams, illegal drugs and many more.

“Ang araw na ito ay makasaysayan hindi lamang po sa kadahilanan na apat na komite ang pinagisa ng buong Kongreso na nagiimbestiga ng iba’t ibang issue subalit pinaguugnay-ugnay sa iisang kadahilanan (This day is historic not because of the four committee that was made as one by the Congress that probes multiple issues but were formed due to one reason),” Fernandez said.

He said foreign nationals have set up corporations, bought many lands, and have bribed national and local officials just to peddle their crimes in the Philippines.

“Ang lahat ng ito’y kailangan maganap upang magkaroon tayo ng takot na maghuhudyat ng madaliang pagkasira ng ating moral at pagsuko sa mga dayuhang mananakop na ang layunin ay kontrolin ang strategic location ng ating bansa sa mapa ng mundo (All of this needs to happen so that we have fear that will signal an immediate breakdown of our morale and surrender to foreign invaders whose goal is to control the strategic location of our country on the world map),” Fernandez said.

Paduano, for his part, said that the quadcomm takes a multi-faceted approach to the challenges that the country is facing when it comes to peace and order.

“We are not merely dealing with isolated incidents or minor crimes; rather, we are confronting a coordinated and systematic effort by criminal syndicates that seek to undermine our nation's stability,” Paduano said.

“These syndicates operate with the intent of exploiting our resources, weakening our institutions, and ultimately holding our country hostage—both economically and politically,” he added.

Paduano said these illegal activities—which include illegal land acquisitions, financial crimes, and the infiltration of vital sectors like business and politics—pose a direct threat to the country’s sovereignty.

“By manipulating regulatory loopholes and corrupting public officials, they aim to erode the rule of law and create a climate of impunity. If left unchecked, these criminal networks have the potential to render our nation powerless, as they systematically drain our economic resources and compromise the integrity of our government,” he said.

“Through our ongoing collaboration, we will ensure that all aspects of these investigations are conducted with the highest standards of accountability and transparency. If violations are identified, we will not hesitate to hold those responsible accountable and recommend the necessary corrective actions,” he added.