House issues show cause to POGO-linked individuals

The quadcommittee of the House of Representatives on Friday issued show cause orders to several individuals -- including Alberto Rodulfo “AR” Dela Serna, the “executive assistant” of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Dela Serna was among those who failed to appear at Friday’s hearing in Bacolor, Pampanga, as part of the ongoing probe into the links between Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), the illegal drug trade, and the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) associated with the Duterte administration’s “war on drugs.”

Roque, a key figure in the POGO controversy, was absent from the hearing, citing a scheduled appearance at the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) as his reason.

The quad-committee subsequently directed the Secretariat to verify Roque’s claim by coordinating with the RTC.

If Roque was not present at the court hearing, a show cause order will also be issued against him.

Abang Lingkod Representative Joseph Stephen Paduano, chair of the House Committee on Public Accounts, moved for the issuance of the show cause orders, which was approved by Surigao del Norte Second District Representative Robert Ace Barbers, who chairs the Committee on Dangerous Drugs and serves as the lead chairman of the quad-committee.