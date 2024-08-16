Hotel 101-Niseko is green

Hotel 101 Global has received the CASBEE Certification for Hotel 101-Niseko, making it the first-ever CASBEE Certified project in Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan.

CASBEE, which stands for Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency, is a Japanese certification system used to evaluate and rate the environmental performance of buildings and built environments. CASBEE-certified projects meet specific standards for sustainability and efficiency.

“We believe that sustainability is a core aspect of the Hotel101 brand which will enable it to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By integrating a sustainable mindset in the way that we build our hotels, as well as sustainable practices in our day-to-day hotel operations, we protect the environment, appeal to the new generation of eco-conscious guests and reduce operational costs which helps ensure the long-term viability of Hotel101,” Hotel101 Global chief executive officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said.