Hotel 101-Niseko is green

Hotel 101 Global has received the CASBEE Certification for Hotel 101-Niseko, making it the first-ever CASBEE Certified project in Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan.
CASBEE, which stands for Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency, is a Japanese certification system used to evaluate and rate the environmental performance of buildings and built environments. CASBEE-certified projects meet specific standards for sustainability and efficiency.
“We believe that sustainability is a core aspect of the Hotel101 brand which will enable it to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By integrating a sustainable mindset in the way that we build our hotels, as well as sustainable practices in our day-to-day hotel operations, we protect the environment, appeal to the new generation of eco-conscious guests and reduce operational costs which helps ensure the long-term viability of Hotel101,” Hotel101 Global chief executive officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said.
Located on a 1.17-hectare site in Niseko-Hirafu, Hokkaido Prefecture, Hotel 101-Niseko is set amidst the region’s natural scenery and was chosen for its commitment to environmental preservation.
“With the upcoming bullet train connecting Tokyo directly to Niseko, the 482-room Hotel 101-Niseko, which is set to be one of the largest hotels in Niseko, is expected to become a top destination for both domestic Japanese and international tourists visiting Niseko, Hokkaido. We see Hotel101 Global to be known globally as one of the most eco-friendly hotels globally,” Edgar Injap Sia II said in a statement.
Other global properties of Hotel 101 include the 680-room Hotel 101-Madrid, which is set to become one of the top five largest hotels in Spain and is the first Hotel 101 development in Europe. Another site has been secured in Los Angeles, California, for the first Hotel 101 in the US.
The near-term expansion roadmap for Hotel 101 Global targets 25 countries by 2026: the Philippines, Japan, Spain, the USA, the United Kingdom, the UAE, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France and China.
Hotel 101’s long-term vision is to have one million rooms operating in over 100 countries worldwide by 2050.