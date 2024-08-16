Hogs intercepted anew at QC checkpoints for fake permits

Authorities on Friday disclosed that two more trucks carrying hogs were intercepted at an African swine fever inspection site here Friday after presenting fake documents.

According to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), one truck contained 87 hogs while the other had 14, adding that the origin of the animals is unknown as the permits were fraudulent.

DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Dante Palabrica also revealed that hogs from the first truck tested positive for ASF, while those from the second showed signs of the disease.

“The blood tests showed the hogs are positive for the ASF virus, so we have no choice but to condemn them and dispose of their carcass at the central burial site we have identified,” Palabrica said.

The trucks were disinfected to prevent the virus from spreading, he added.

Palabrica cited that the seized hogs were undersized, raising suspicions they were infected with ASF.

“No hog raiser worth his salt would sell them at these weights,” Palabrica said.

On the other hand, the DA stressed that unscrupulous traders may be selling diseased pigs, contributing to the rapid spread of ASF.

The seizures came a day after 60 hogs were confiscated at another QC checkpoint for the same reason.

The DA has set up livestock checkpoints in Luzon to prevent the spread of ASF following outbreaks in Batangas.