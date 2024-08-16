Guo files motion to reopen DoJ probe

Embattled ex-Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has filed a motion to reopen the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) investigation into her qualified human trafficking charges, describing the raps as “politically motivated.”

The axed lady mayor previously failed to submit her counter-affidavit during the DoJ’s preliminary investigations, missing at least two scheduled hearings.

Because of this, the prosecutors handling the case declared it submitted for resolution, concerning the charges against her.

The DoJ received on 15 August 2024 Guo’s motion.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento has asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to determine the veracity of the notary public that subscribed the motion of Guo.

In her six-page motion, Guo urged the investigating panel to “reopen the preliminary investigation” and “admit the attached Counter-Affidavit,” while also requesting any other just and equitable relief.

She also seeks the dismissal of the qualified human trafficking charges filed by the Philippine National Police and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.