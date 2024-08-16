GrabCar touts improved booking reliability for Pinoy passengers

Grab Philippines has unveiled its strides in providing reliable transportation services to Filipino commuters. In the first half of the year, nine out of 10 passengers trying to book a Grab ride were successfully allocated a driver within an average of 21 seconds – demonstrating a faster booking time versus the year prior.

This improvement in reliability was encapsulated in yet another series of out-of-the-ordinary videos which comically warn passengers, “Sorry, ‘Di Mo Na Kami Pwede Gawing Excuse”. With its improved driver allocation, more passengers are assured that they can rely on Grab for their transportation needs.

Grab attributes this improved service reliability to several factors: driver-partner satisfaction with the platform’s equitable fare system, the introduction of innovative technologies on the Grab platform, and the expansion of the Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) driver pool.

To ensure reliable mobility services, Grab maintains fair fares for its passengers and driver-partners. This balance fosters a stable demand-supply market, with passengers accessing cost-effective services and driver-partners earning viably.

“With our data-driven tools, we offer fares that are fair for both our passengers and driver-partners amid ever-changing market conditions," said Grab PH Chief Operating Officer Ronald Roda.

"Fair fares mean our driver-partners can earn a living wage enough to cover their everyday expenses and costs related to maintaining a vehicle. This is approximately two times the current minimum wage in Metro Manila. Along with this, we also maintain service accessibility and affordability of our services for consumers – all in accordance with set fare guidelines by the LTFRB,” he added.

By continuously monitoring fare fairness during dynamic market conditions -- including weather, traffic, and changes in supply and demand – Grab encourages more drivers to be active on the roads. This ensures that passengers can book a GrabCar ride and reach their destinations safely and conveniently.

Grab leverages these innovative technologies to enhance the reliability of its mobility services:

Advance Booking ensures timely airport rides, eliminating travel-related stress for passengers. The service allows bookings up to seven days in advance, with a flexible reservation window and a guaranteed on-time pick-up. Advance Booking touts a reliability rate of 98 percent – guaranteeing allocated rides.

Group Rides enables a more collaborative approach among colleagues in booking a Group Ride. Users can conveniently initiate a Group Ride through a widget located on the transport page, with the flexibility to opt for “Arriving Together” or “Departing Together”. Each participant in the Group Ride can independently choose their respective stops, all while sharing a standard base fare, making the journey more economical. Features such as Group Rides and GrabShare bolster Grab's reliability by effectively optimizing the utilization of available vehicles on the road to accommodate multiple passengers.

Multi-Taxi Type Booking allows users the flexibility to book different types of cars in a single booking process – potentially reducing booking time. An MTT booking allocates the nearest available car, regardless of whether it’s a GrabCar four-seater, six-seater, or a regular GrabTaxi.

Additionally, Grab integrates productivity-enhancing technology for its drivers, such as the Ride Guide feature – a tool that guides drivers toward high-demand areas, improving booking reliability.

In 2023, the ride-hailing industry moved closer to achieving a demand-supply balance, with the LTFRB releasing around 25,000 TNVS slots, positively impacting service reliability.

This has enhanced Grab’s performance, with the average pickup time being reduced to approximately six minutes – allowing users to have enough grace period to prepare and go to the pick-up point. This is a result of increased vehicle availability and streamlined operations.

"Amidst our advancements and strong position in the ride-hailing industry in the Philippines, Grab remains committed to uplifting the lives of both our passengers and driver-partners. As we serve more of our kababayans, we are dedicated to providing the very best that Grab has to offer. Our drive towards a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future fosters an inclusive ecosystem where everyone prospers," said Roda.