Go provides more support to hundreds of Typhoon Egay victims

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended additional support to recovering Typhoon Egay victims in San Enrique, Negros Occidental to help them rebuild their homes.

The 507 recovering families received essential aid from Go’s team such as food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Additionally, there were select recipients of shoes, a mobile phone, a bicycle, and a watch.

Through Go's initiative, in coordination with the local government and the National Housing Authority (NHA), they facilitated the provision of Emergency Housing Assistance for the qualified beneficiaries.

The senator stressed his support for programs that provides assistance for building materials to help poor families quickly rebuild and recover from the destruction of their homes. He continues to push for the implementation of such programs. ensuring that victims can reconstruct their homes and restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.

The lawmaker also expressed his concern for the well-being of recovering typhoon victims and reiterated the importance of building a more disaster-resilient nation. He highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the effects of natural calamities and ensure the safety and security of communities.

In line with his advocacy for enhanced disaster preparedness, Senator Go renewed his call for the passage of his filed Senate Bill No. 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposed department aims to centralize and streamline the government's efforts in disaster risk reduction and management, ensuring a coordinated and efficient response to emergencies if enacted into law.

"The creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience is crucial in our fight against the devastating impacts of natural disasters. By having a dedicated agency, we can focus our resources and efforts on strengthening our communities and making our nation more resilient to the challenges posed by climate change and other hazards," said Go.

Meanwhile, Go underlined SBN 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which he co-sponsored and is one of its authors. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide.

Apart from the support given, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered further assistance to those who may need medical assistance. In Negros Occidental, Malasakit Center is located in Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City.