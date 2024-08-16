Filinvest showcases investment opportunities in New Clark City

A distinguished gathering of industry leaders, investors and government officials took place at the National Chengchi University last 30 July for the FIP-NCC Investment Forum.

The event -- organized by Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) – highlighted New Clark City and the Filinvest Innovation Park (FIP-NCC) as premier investment destinations for Taiwanese enterprises.

It also featured esteemed speakers who shared invaluable insights into the Philippines' investment landscape.

Present during the event were Silvestre H. Bello III, chairman and Resident Representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, who delivered the keynote address; Terry Lin, Investment Officer of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Taipei, who talked about the rich array of investment opportunities available in the Philippines, and Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang, BCDA president and CEO, who emphasized its unwavering commitment to developing the area.

Meantime, Filinvest Land Inc. president and CEO Tristan Las Marias articulated the company’s vision to develop communities and workspaces that fuel the economy and are dedicated to sustainable development.

In a post-forum interview Las Marias emphasized the synergy between economic progress and environmental stewardship, specifically highlighting the Filinvest New Clark City and the Filinvest Innovation Park as exemplars of this vision.

“These projects demonstrate our commitment to creating spaces that support both economic vitality and environmental responsibility, setting a new standard for sustainable development,” Las Marias said.

On the other hand, Filinvest Land’s SVP Francis Ceballos offered detailed insights into Filinvest New Clark City and Filinvest Innovation Park, highlighting the park’s strategic location, cutting-edge infrastructure, and attractive investment packages.

PEZA Group Manager Rowena Torres-Naguit presented the array of incentives available to foreign businesses operating in the Philippines.

The event garnered substantial interest from attendees, many of whom expressed keen interest in the investment prospects in New Clark City and FIP-NCC.

In addition to the forum, the Filinvest Land-led delegation engaged in several high-level meetings and visits. These included a meeting with the Taipei City Government and visits to key corporations.

The delegation also subsequently participated in a study tour of the Kaohsiung Linhai Industrial Park to learn more about the park’s best practices. This initiative strengthened ties with Taiwanese business leaders and underscored the commitment of Filinvest Land Inc. to fostering an environment conducive to international collaboration and investment.

FIP-NCC is a 120-hectare industrial development featuring prime industrial lots and Grade-A ready-built factories (RBFs) for lease to modern businesses engaged in light to medium manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, data centers, electronics, and more. It forms part of the 288-hectare smart, resilient, mixed-use metropolis Filinvest New Clark City, a joint venture between FLI and BCDA.