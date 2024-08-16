Empowering educators

In a momentous collaboration, the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations, Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines and Rex Education, in partnership with the Department of Education, have joined forces to launch the COCOPEA–CEAP–REX MATATAG Curriculum Regional Run. Under the theme “Capacitating the Private Education Sector for the Effective Implementation of the MATATAG Curriculum,” this event brings together educators, administrators and stakeholders across the nation to prepare and enhance their educational practices for the new curriculum.

At the heart of this initiative is a unified vision: to empower educators and schools with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively implement the MATATAG Curriculum, ensuring that it meets and caters to the needs of all Filipino learners.

Aside from the plenary, participants also engage in 10 focused breakout sessions, each dedicated to the specific learning areas of the curriculum. The breakout sessions cover: Kindergarten, Makabansa, Reading and Literacy, Language and English, Araling Panlipunan (AP), Mathematics, GMRC/Values Education, Technology and Livelihood Education (TLE), Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health (MAPEH) and Science.

Each session discusses the learning area shaping papers, curriculum guides and innovative strategies for pedagogy and assessment. Competent DepEd representatives and REX Edukampyon MATATAG Corps of Trainers, a team of seasoned educators and curriculum experts, band together for the breakout sessions toward the latter part of the regional run.