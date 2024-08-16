DSWD, OPAPRU distribute livelihood to former rebels

Over 36,000 combatants, former rebels and former violent extremists recently received livelihood grants and other forms of assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) from 2015 to August this year.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive, Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay said that the DSWD -- in collaboration with the OPAPRU -- has provided aid under the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) and other interventions to members of the Kapatiran para sa Progresong Panlipunan (KAPATIRAN), decommissioned combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), combatants of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CCP-NPA-NDF) and former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

The DSWD official added that more than 26,000 MILF combatants have been provided with livelihood grants and other forms of assistance.

Each MILF decommissioned combatant received P100,000, according to the DSWD undersecretary, while for the MNLF combatants, the DSWD and OPAPRU have handed out P45,000 worth of assistance to each of the beneficiaries.

The DSWD, together with the OPAPRU, is mandated to provide assistance to combatants and former members of various non-state armed groups, violent extremist groups, and adults and children in armed conflict situations.