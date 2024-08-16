DPWH eyes road reblocking

The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake re-blocking and repairs on roads starting 11 p.m. of 16 August until 5 a.m. on 19 August.

The roads to be repaired include Tandang Sora after Culiat High School to Allan Bean (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City; EDSA southbound after West Avenue to after MRT North Avenue Station (2nd lane from center); EDSA northbound, MS North EDSA Annex to Iglesia ni Cristo (4th lane from center) and EDSA northbound, Quezon Avenue to Philam Footbridge (3rd lane from sidewalk).

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, 19 August 2024. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.