DHSUD workers hail pay hike

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Employees Association (DHSUDEA) expressed its “deepest gratitude” on Friday to the DHSUD management for the expeditious release of the salary adjustment ordered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. through Executive Order No. 64.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be among the first in the government bureaucracy to benefit from this much-needed salary adjustment,” said DHSUDEA president Roel Fernandez in a letter to Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar.

“This accomplishment would not have been possible without your decisive action, supported by the excellent work of the department’s Administrative and Finance Services,” he added.

Fernandez welcomed the immediate release of the pay adjustment as a huge boost to the morale and welfare of the DHSUD employees.

A total of 780 department employees across the country received their adjusted pay yesterday.

“This is our simple way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation for the dedication and selfless service of our government employees. It’s a small gesture compared to the immense value they bring to our department and the country as a whole,” he added.

Last week, President Marcos issued EO 64 which increased the salaries of civilian government personnel in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, as well as in constitutional commissions, offices, and government-owned or controlled corporations.

Undersecretary Randy Escolango, who heads DHSUD’s Administrative and Finance Services, confirmed that a total of 780 DHSUD employees nationwide were entitled to the salary adjustment, which they received on Thursday.

“In compliance with Secretary Acuzar’s directive, we immediately coordinated with all our regional accountants and budget officers nationwide to ensure the swift processing of the necessary documents for the early release of the salary adjustments,” Escolango said.