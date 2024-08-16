DFA gears up for overseas voting

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is preparing for online voting for overseas Filipinos in the 2025 elections.

The DFA’s Overseas Voting Secretariat (OVS) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) are conducting training and information drives in several countries.

DFA Undersecretary Jesus Domingo supports online voting, saying it will encourage more Filipinos abroad to participate.

Meantime, Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia believes successful internet voting could be expanded to domestic voters, such as seniors, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women.

At least 76 foreign service posts will offer online voting for the 2025 polls. Overseas voter registration ends on 30 September 2024.