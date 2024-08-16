Davao fruit supply abundant for 'Kadayawan'

DAVAO CITY - The Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) assured the public that the city have an abundant supply of fruits with cheaper prices in time for the 39th Kadayawan Festival.

In a press briefing, Fe Oguio, CAgrO’s durian and cacao production focal person, said they are expecting a total of 150,000 metric tons (MT) of fruits in the coming days from the city alone.

She added that during the months of dry spell, it has given ample time for fruit trees to bear more fruits.

“We are expecting a large volume of fruits coming from both the farms here in Davao and from neighboring provinces. Due to the volume, we are also expecting the prices to be cheaper,” said Oguio, adding that by the end of September until December, Davao will continue to have an abundant fruit harvest.

CAgrO continues to provide Davao farmers with different services to support farmers and boost the production of fruits in the city.

Farmers are urged to reach out to the district offices of CAgro for technical assistance and other support services.