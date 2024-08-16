Davao flooding could have been prevented, says CEZA chief

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority administrator and chief operating officer Katrina Ponce Enrile has recently called out Vice President Sara Duterte over the flooding in Davao City, saying that the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte should have already solved it.

In a radio program, Enrile said the Vice President’s father was at the helm of the administration for six years and was Davao mayor before become president, and he should have remedied the perennial flooding in Davao City.

This comes amid the recent statement of the Vice President that disclosed the Marcos administration’s alleged refusal to fund the Davao City flood control program because “the city’s mayor is a Duterte.”

The Vice President claimed that a master plan and a feasibility study for the city’s flood control and drainage have been finalized. However, the feasibility study was only finally published in July 2023.

Lawmakers have said that the vice president’s brother, Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte should have used the P51-billion allocation for infrastructure projects during the last three years of the Duterte administration.