Clan rift widening? — Sara backing brother’s drug test bill

In a pronouncement that could further aggravate the tension between the Duterte and Marcos families, Vice President Sara Duterte said she supports the proposed bill filed by her brother, Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte, that would require all government officials, including the President, to undergo mandatory random drug testing.

“Yes. First of all, we have to be sure that our public officials are in the right frame of mind, including me,” Duterte said in an ambush interview in Davao City Thursday night.

Under House Bill No. 10744, all elected and appointed government officials must undergo random drug tests using hair follicle samples every six months.

The bill also seeks to institutionalize the voluntary random drug testing of candidates for electoral posts within 90 days prior to elections.

The measure further states that any official found positive for illegal drug use shall be dealt with administratively, which shall be a ground for suspension or termination from office, subject to the pertinent laws.

The Vice President said she is willing to undergo a hair follicle drug test herself, as suggested by former presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

“Yes, I can read the call of the public. And we will only arrange when it will be. We need a third party to handle the testing and, of course, various laboratories to make sure we can validate the results,” she said.

“Those details should be ironed out by those calling for it,” she added.

The proposed bill appears to align with former President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs during his administration. Duterte had made the war on drugs a central tenet of his presidency, adopting a hardline stance that drew both support and criticism domestically and internationally.

Given this context, observers see Sara Duterte’s support for her brother’s bill as being consistent with the family’s political branding.

Challenge to Marcos

However, while the bill aligns with the Dutertes’ anti-drug stance, it poses a direct challenge to President Marcos, potentially reviving allegations of his drug use and further deepening the rift between the two political dynasties.

The rift between the two families, particularly between Rodrigo Duterte and Bongbong Marcos, has been the subject of speculation for some time.

The former president has made veiled accusations against Marcos, suggesting that he was a cocaine user. Those remarks, though not substantiated, have undoubtedly added tension to the already complex dynamics between the two political clans.

If passed, the bill would place Marcos under scrutiny and potentially revive the drug allegations that have been a point of contention. For the Dutertes, this move could be seen as an effort to hold Marcos accountable or to reaffirm their commitment to the anti-drug campaign, even if it means risking further conflict with the Marcoses.