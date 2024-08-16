CEB eyes new Korea routes ahead of BTS comeback

Following an increase in flight entitlements between the Philippines and Korea, budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) is studying the viability of launching new routes going to the K-Pop nation in time for the highly anticipated BTS reunion next year.

In an interview, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said that recent bilateral air service agreements between the Philippines and Korea have paved the way for increased seat capacities, allowing airlines to upgrade their aircraft and expand services.

Lao emphasized CEB's continued interest in expanding its network in Korea, hopefully, to coincide with the anticipated BTS reunion next year.

He added that the completion of mandatory military service for some of the global group’s members could lead to a substantial surge in travel demand.

“Bilateral talks between the Philippines and Korea (show) that we've got an increase in seats. One of the ways we can increase our presence in Korea is by upgrading aircraft. We are also looking at some destinations in Korea but we are still in the feasibility stage,” Lao said.

“As of now, we have upgraded some of our aircraft already. You can see the wide bodies we use in Manila to Incheon flights, but we are looking at other cities, too. In time for the BTS reunion, we might add flights.”

In addition to Korea, Lao also noted that the successful negotiations with Hong Kong have also increased entitlements, allowing for more frequent flights.