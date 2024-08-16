Bong Go reaffirms commitment to marginalized sectors during Iloilo visit

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to demonstrate his dedication to improving the lives of marginalized Filipinos through hands-on support and collaboration with local leaders. On 15 August, Go partnered with Estancia Mayor Mary Lynn "Chic" Mosqueda to provide assistance to 1,500 residents of Estancia, Iloilo. The beneficiaries included tricycle drivers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, farmers, senior citizens, and those in need of medical support, receiving financial aid and additional essentials from the local government.

"Patuloy po tayong magsasama-sama para matulungan ang ating mga kababayan," Go encouraged, highlighting the importance of unity in tackling the community's challenges.

During the event, Senator Go praised the consistent efforts of Estancia's local government, led by Congressman Raul “Boboy” Tupas, Mayor Mosqueda, and Vice Mayor Mark Cordero, in addressing the needs of their constituents. "Senator Bong Go, na walang ibang iniisip, kundi ang mahalin ang sambayanang Pilipino. Sisiguraduhin po natin ang patuloy na suporta sa mga tumutulong sa atin, tulad ni Senator Bong Go," remarked Mayor Mosqueda.

Held at Northern State Iloilo State University, the relief activity saw beneficiaries receiving grocery packs, meals, vitamins, masks, and shirts. Selected recipients also received basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, and a watch.

As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has backed several initiatives in Estancia, including the rehabilitation of the municipal hall and the completion of the town’s public market. He also visited displaced vendors at the market, offering additional support.

Go shared his legislative efforts aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable sectors. He co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11861, amending the Solo Parents' Welfare Act to provide more benefits to solo parents, particularly women. As a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, he has also pushed for better support systems for farmers, authoring Republic Act No. 11901, enhancing agricultural financing, and co-sponsoring RA 11953, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

The senator continues to champion the welfare of senior citizens, co-authoring Republic Act 11982, which extends cash gifts to those aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, in addition to the P100,000 given to centenarians.

As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, Go encouraged residents to access any of the four Malasakit Centers in Iloilo for assistance with medical expenses. "Meron na ho tayong 166 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa ating mga kababayang pasyente. Lapitan n’yo lang po ang Malasakit Center,” he noted.

Known as "Mr. Malasakit," Go underscored the program’s impact, with the DOH reporting that it has benefitted more or less ten million Filipinos. He encouraged residents to visit any of the four Malasakit Centers in the province for assistance with their health-related expenses.

Senator Go’s visit to Estancia underscores his commitment to uplifting vulnerable sectors and ensuring that no Filipino is left behind. The senator also inspected the town’s Super Health Center and supported indigents and displaced workers.

"Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah," Go emphasized. Earlier that day, he was in San Enrique, Negros Occidental, providing aid to victims of Typhoon Egay.