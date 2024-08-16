Archipelagic sea lanes bill crucial to defending Phl sovereignty—NTF-WPS

The National Security Council (NSC) on Friday underscored the much-needed measure such as the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill is crucial to the government’s effort to defend the country’s sovereignty, national security and territorial integrity.

"We express our deep gratitude to the Senate for their approval on the third and final reading of Senate Bill 2665,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said in a statement.

“The action in the Senate is in lockstep with the efforts of the House of Representatives, which likewise passed on Third Reading its version of the ASL Bill (House Bill No. 9034) last December 2023,” he added.

Año said the NSC is looking forward to the Bicameral Conference Committee’s “positive and prompt consideration” of the measure, which he described as an “important piece of legislation” amid the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

He also touted the positive developments in the ASL Bill, which comes on the heels of the approval of the updated harmonized version of the Philippine Maritime Zones Bill by the Senate and the House during their Bicameral Conference Committee meeting last 17 July.