Archipelagic sea lanes bill crucial — NTF-WPS

The National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea on Friday underscored that much-needed measures such as the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill are crucial to the government’s efforts to defend the country’s sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity.

“We express our deep gratitude to the Senate for its approval on third and final reading of Senate Bill No. 2665,” the NTF-WPS said in a statement.

“The action of the Senate is in lockstep with the efforts of the House of Representatives, which likewise passed on third reading its version of the ASL Bill (House Bill No. 9034) last December 2023,” it added.

The task force said it is looking forward to the Bicameral Conference Committee’s “positive and prompt consideration” of the measure, which it described as an “important piece of legislation” amid the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

It also touted the positive developments in the ASL Bill, which comes on the heels of the approval of the updated harmonized version of the Philippine Maritime Zones Bill by the Senate and the House during their Bicameral Conference Committee meeting last 17 July.

“Together with the Philippine Baselines Law, Republic Act No. 9522, the MZ and ASL Bills will set our archipelagic house in order by aligning domestic legislation with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” the task force pointed out.

The NTF-WPS recognizes the strategic importance of maritime legislation, which will bring attention to the proper scope of the Philippine maritime domain.

This also pushes the country’s needed strategic investments in maritime security, maritime domain awareness, maritime law enforcement, sustainability of marine resources, and protection of the marine environment, it said.

“Thereby reinforcing the Philippines’ ability to govern the waters within its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” it added.