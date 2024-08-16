Alabang’s green haven

At a time when green spaces are diminishing in Metro Manila, Filinvest City’s Park System sets a precedent for sustainable urban planning that prioritizes the well-being and quality of life of its residents.
As the largest green-certified development in Southeast Asia and the only township development in the Philippines with comprehensive and unified green spaces, Filinvest City’s sprawling park system is an oasis for relaxation, recreation, and reconnecting with oneself.
Central Park, located in the heart of Filinvest City, serves as a vibrant hub for community events, recreational activities and leisure. Visitors can rent bikes, use Moovr, enjoy “Eats by the Park” for a delightful food experience, visit the botanical garden and look forward to the upcoming Central Park stage, The Tree. Parkgoers can also enjoy the convenience of newly installed solar-powered smart benches featuring Bluetooth speakers and both wired and wireless charging options.
Axis Park, situated in Northgate Cyberzone, provides a refreshing escape for professionals with seating areas and peaceful spots for relaxation within the bustling business district. Spectrum Linear Park, located in Spectrum Midway, is a landscaped park ideal for walking, jogging and cycling, stretching across the area to provide continuous green space.
River Park, near Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, offers a serene riverside area rich with birdlife, making it an ideal spot for contemplation and nature watching. Also, inside Festival Mall is the Water Garden, which connects to River Park and features an outdoor food bazaar and an event space, providing a relaxing spot amidst nature and shopping.
Creekside Park is the latest development that will complete Filinvest City’s Park System, adding another beautiful space for recreation and relaxation with areas for outdoor activities, seating, and public art.
The park’s accessibility, connected to River Park via the Corporate Avenue underpass, transforms the area into a walkable space linking the Spectrum District to the City Center and Festival Mall.