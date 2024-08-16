After beating Blacklist International, Renejay says Yue is better than Hadji

Aurora roamer Renejay is convinced that his teammate Yue has surpassed Hadji as a mid laner after beating Blacklist International on the opening day of MPL Season 14 last Friday at Green Sun in Makati.

In what was a highly-anticipated matchup between friends and former teammates, Aurora scored a stunning 2-0 sweep over Blacklist International to announce their arrival in the local Esports scene.

One of the narratives before the series was the master versus student matchup between Hadji and Yue, as the Blacklist International team captain used to mentor the latter during their time together.

While Renejay acknowledged Hadji as an outstanding player, he did not shy away from giving his thoughts on the comparisons being made between the two.

"To me, I think Yue is the better player. He is better to be with and I do not get much problem with Yue," Renejay stated.

Renejay revealed that during their time together, their playstyles simply did not mesh. With Yue, however, Renejay has little to worry about.

"Back with Hadji, we had some problems. He knew that we just did not sync," Renejay said.

"All Blacklist players from Season 12 were strong players but we lacked chemistry. Hadji is a strong player, he just needs [someone] to have chemistry with because back in Season 12 there was no chemistry."