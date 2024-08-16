A Sweet Garden Retirement

1. Island of the gods

Who hasn't heard of Bali? The exquisite island is the top of mind about Indonesia. Travelers from all over the world come to Bali because of its many attractions, first-rate facilities and easy accessibility. Bali's stunning blue beaches, diverse culture and stunning natural surroundings are what entice travelers to visit the island repeatedly.

In fact, Bali has been named “The Island of the Gods” and grown in popularity over time, as it speaks volumes about the island’s harmonious culture and stunning natural surroundings. Bali adorns itself with a variety of decorations for festivals, like Galungan.

2. Cleanest village in the world

The traditional Penglipuran Village in Bangli Regency in Bali is one of its most well-known tourist sites. Along with Giethoorn in the Netherlands and Mawlynnong in India, Penglipuran Village has been recognized as one of the cleanest communities in the world and has won numerous national and international accolades.

3. Tropical living experience

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a Sumatran jungle dweller? This unique experience is provided by Batak Legacy, a homestay with a typical North-Sumatran building. Four lions are featured in the paintings and sculptures of the 150-year-old Toba Batak guesthouse. This building was moved to North Bali from its original location in the center of Lake Toba in North Sumatra.

A Batak Toba house typically has three floors: An attic for keeping goods and valuables, a ground floor for family members and a basement for housing cattle. In this building, the word “legacy” translates to “Kubu,” the Balinese word for “home.”

The location is sure to leave a lasting impression, thanks to the Batak Toba house’s traditional architecture, the tropical atmosphere of Bali and a private swimming pool composed of natural stone.

Guests who stay overnight will be spoiled by a natural-stone swimming pool and shower that makes the guests feel like they are bathing in a river.

4. Hottest culinary destination

Let’s head into the center of Jakarta to check out Hutan Kota by Plataran, Indonesia’s hottest culinary destination. While it is true that a meal’s flavor and presentation can draw customers, Plataran’s Hutan Kota provides that whole experience by engaging the five senses.

Hutan Kota is a testament to the 3X (eXoticism, eXperience and eXcellence) concept of the Indonesian hospitality firm.

Presented for the first time during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Hutan Kota was used by President Joko Widodo to entertain the VIP guests.