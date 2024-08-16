4PH in Isabela in full swing as NHMFC, DHSUD, LGUs and private sectors seal partnership

The National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), local government units of Isabela and Uanjelle Land, Inc. (Uanjelle) solidified their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement for the construction of three housing projects in the Municipalities of Gamu, Jones and San Mateo.

This in support of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program or 4PH spearheaded by DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar.

A total of 13,872 housing units will be constructed by Uanjelle Land, Inc. for Balai Isabeleño in the Municipality of Gamu, 1,200 housing for Casa de Jonesians in the Municipality of Jones, and 4,152 housing units for Don Felino Diego Heights in San Mateo, Isabela. Uanjelle also tapped other housing originators in the locality to work with them in finishing these housing projects on time.

Earlier this year, NHMFC and the Municipality of Roxas also signed an agreement for the now ongoing construction of Green Valley Residences in the Municipality of Roxas. More than 4,000 families will be housed in this socialized condominium project.

DHSUD assistant secretary Daryl Bryan Villanueva expressed his appreciation to NHMFC.

“I am extending my gratitude to the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation headed by President Renato Tobias in your determination to support the goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to provide decent and affordable houses for our fellowmen,” said Villanueva.

NHMFC president Renato L. Tobias, on the other hand, committed that the corporation stands firmly behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Acuzar’s initiative to reach zero informal settlers by 2028.

“The role of National Home Mortgage is crucial in ensuring the accomplishment of this very challenging vision. We are mandated to ensure liquidity in the housing market, and that funds for housing projects are readily available for our housing originators,” said Tobias.

Present during the signing ceremony were former Isabela Governor Faustino S. Dy, Jr. Municipality of Gamu Administrator Atty. Xian Al D. Galanza representing Mayor Timoteo Galanza, Jones Mayor Nhel Montano, San Mateo Mayor Gregorio Pua, Uanjelle Land Inc. president Engr. Alduane Alegria, and C.R. Domingo and Power Development Inc. president Engr. Rolando Domingo.