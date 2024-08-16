15-year-old scientist named Time's 2024 Kid of the Year for innovative skin cancer soap

Heman Bekele, a 15-year-old scientist from Fairfax County, Virginia, has been named Time's 2024 Kid of the Year for his innovative creation of a soap that could potentially treat and prevent multiple forms of skin cancer. Bekele's invention utilizes lipid-based nanoparticles to deliver imiquimod, a drug known to fight certain types of skin cancer, through an affordable and accessible bar of soap.

Born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Bekele immigrated to the United States with his family at age 4. His childhood memories of laborers working under the harsh sun in Ethiopia inspired him to find a way to protect people from skin damage. After learning about imiquimod, Bekele envisioned it as a key ingredient in a soap that could be affordable and accessible worldwide.