15-year-old scientist named Time's 2024 Kid of the Year for innovative skin cancer soap

Heman Bekele, a 15-year-old scientist from Fairfax County, Virginia, has been named Time's 2024 Kid of the Year for his innovative creation of a soap that could potentially treat and prevent multiple forms of skin cancer. Bekele's invention utilizes lipid-based nanoparticles to deliver imiquimod, a drug known to fight certain types of skin cancer, through an affordable and accessible bar of soap.
Born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Bekele immigrated to the United States with his family at age 4. His childhood memories of laborers working under the harsh sun in Ethiopia inspired him to find a way to protect people from skin damage. After learning about imiquimod, Bekele envisioned it as a key ingredient in a soap that could be affordable and accessible worldwide.
Bekele's journey in science began at a young age, conducting homemade experiments with household chemicals. A Christmas gift of a chemistry set sparked his interest in chemical reactions, leading him to explore more complex ideas. His innovative soap concept caught the attention of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, which awarded him $25,000 in 2023.
Currently, Bekele is collaborating with Vito Rebecca, a molecular biologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, to develop his skin cancer-fighting soap. The partnership allows Bekele to conduct research in a professional lab, working on experiments with mice to test the efficacy of his invention. Despite the challenges ahead, including patenting the soap and securing FDA approval, Bekele remains optimistic about the impact of his work.
Beyond his scientific endeavors, Bekele participates in his high school marching band, enjoys basketball, reads voraciously, and plays chess. He attributes his success to the support of his family and mentors, particularly his parents and Deborah Isabelle, his mentor from the 3M Young Scientist Challenge.
Bekele's achievements at such a young age exemplify his belief that innovation and creativity are boundless. His message to aspiring inventors is clear: "Just keep inventing. Keep thinking of new ways to improve our world and keep making it a better place."
