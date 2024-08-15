Yulo plots reunion with Kugimiya

Carlos Yulo is set to meet his former coach, Japanese Munehiro Kugimiya, when the euphoria brought by his victory in the Paris Olympics dies down.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said a reunion with Kugimiya is in the works, giving the 24-year-old Olympic champion a chance to extend his gratitude to the man who harnessed into becoming a gymnastics titan.

Aside from Kugimiya, Yulo is also planning to visit other individuals and institutions who helped him succeed like the Teikyo Senior High School, Oizumi Swallow Taiiku Club, Tsukahara Gymnastics Center, Tokushukai Gymnastics Club, Japanese Olympic Committee, Japan Gymnastics Association, Teikyo University, and the Japan Embassy.

Carrion said it’s important for Yulo to instill the value of gratitude, especially during the time of tremendous success.

“As soon as we have time, maybe in early November, we will all go to Japan to thank not only Coach Mune (Kugimiya) but also the university and all the officials who supported him,” Carrion said.

Yulo and Kugimiya go a long way.

In fact, Yulo was just 16 when he packed his bags for Tokyo to study and train at Teikyo University with the help of the Japanese Olympic Committee and Japan Gymnastics Association.

At first, he stayed at Kugimiya’s apartment and worked hard to study the Japanese language and culture while taking up an associate degree in Literature.

“When we started training in Japan, Carlos was only 16 years old. At that time, there were few supporters, and I had to pay our own expenses,” Kugimiya said in a previous interview.

“I had such high hopes for Carlos. I thought that if gymnastics could break the heart of Carlos, who had so much talent, then there would be no need for (him to stay in the) gymnastics world.”

That’s why hopes were high on Yulo when he competed in the Tokyo Olympics with Munehiro believing that he can land a medal for having the “homecourt advantage.”

But it didn’t happen as Yulo committed some errors in his routine that prompted him to come up with a forgettable showing.

Eventually, Yulo and Kugimiya parted ways with the Filipino saying that “I feel I’ve already outgrown our relationship.”

With Kugimiya gone, Yulo had to train and compete with no coach. His only mentor was his former juniors coach in Aldrin Castaneda, who was also with him when he cornered two gold medals in the floor exercise and vault apparatus of the recent Summer Games.

Kugimiya said Yulo promised him that he would bring his two Olympic gold medals to Tokyo.

“When the Tokyo Olympics was over, Carlos and I vowed together that if we won gold in Paris, we would bring our gold medals to greet all those who have helped us,” the Japanese, who is now coaching in Thailand, said.

“He doesn’t have to be with me, but I hope he will carry out this greeting tour with his two gold medals.”

By October, when the celebration dies down, Yulo and Kugimiya’s promise will turn to reality.