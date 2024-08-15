WHO warns of more mpox cases in Europe following Sweden’s first case

The World Health Organization (WHO) has alerted Europe to the potential rise in imported cases of the new, more dangerous mpox Clade 1 strain. This warning follows Sweden’s confirmation of its first case, marking the first recorded infection of this variant outside Africa. The case was detected in a traveler who had recently returned from a region in Africa experiencing a significant mpox outbreak. The WHO’s concern centers on the strain’s severe impact in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the virus has already claimed hundreds of lives and has begun spreading to neighboring countries.

Swedish health authorities have reassured the public that the general population's risk remains low, but the WHO emphasized the need for Europe to prepare for more imported cases. The WHO’s European regional office noted that the interconnectedness of global travel heightens the likelihood of further infections in the coming days and weeks. It stressed the importance of avoiding travel restrictions and stigmatization, advocating instead for enhanced monitoring and response efforts.

In the DRC, where the outbreak has been most severe, the government is intensifying efforts to control the spread of mpox. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba announced the implementation of a national vaccination strategy and increased disease surveillance. Meanwhile, international support, including vaccine donations from the United States and increased production from Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, is being mobilized to curb the outbreak. As Europe braces for potential new cases, the WHO underscores the critical importance of international cooperation and swift public health responses.

(Sources: Camille Bas-Wohlert with Marthe Bosuandole, Agence France-Presse; AP)