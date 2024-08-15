V-League taps official outfitter

The V-League has officially partnered with LGR Sportswear as its official outfitter, marking the reunion of two key players in the sport’s history.

The partnership between the V-League and LGR Sportswear dates back to the time the league was still known as the Shakey’s V-League, where LGR played a vital role in providing uniforms for league staff and officers.

This renewed partnership symbolizes a continued commitment to excellence and the growth of volleyball in the country.

“During our early days, LGR was there. They supported us for the uniforms of the staff and officers, so we’re glad we’re back together,” said Sports Vision Management Inc. president Richard Palou.

“We’re happy that we have somebody that can outfit our league. I hope some of the teams will use them. But for the uniforms of the staff and the people working for the V-League, that’s good for us. Good for both sides because we’re promoting them and they’re promoting us.”

LGR Sportswear co-founder Rhayan Cruz expressed his enthusiasm over the renewed partnership, emphasizing the long-standing relationship between the two organizations.

“The V-League is among the oldest leagues in the industry and it’s about time that we formally partner with them,” Cruz said.