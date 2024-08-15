Three more Shari’ah judicial districts, courts welcomed

The Supreme Court (SC) welcomed the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 12018 creating three additional Shari’ah judicial districts and 12 more Shari’ah circuit courts in the country.

SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting said that RA 12018 “is consistent with the ongoing judicial reforms set in the SC’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI).”

“One of SPJI’s target outcomes is Access, under which the SC seeks to strengthen the foundations of Shari’ah Justice in the country,” said Ting.

The SC set up the Shari’ah courts under Presidential Decree 1083, the Code of Muslim Personal Laws.

PD 1083 “ordains and promulgates a code recognizing the system of Filipino Muslim laws, codifying Muslim personal laws. and providing for its administration and for other purposes.”

President Marcos last 12 August signed RA 12018 amended Articles 138, 147, and 150 of Presidential Decree 1083.