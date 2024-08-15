Thousands of cops, soldiers have expired gun licenses

The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Thursday that active police officers and soldiers will no longer be required to undergo drug tests and psychological and psychiatric exams to obtain or renew their gun licenses.

PNP Civil Security Group spokesperson Police Lt. Col. Eudisan Gultiano cited a recent memorandum signed by PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil stating that military and police personnel were exempt from the tests when securing gun permits.

Gultiano assured the public that there is no cause for concern regarding the exemption, as both the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) regularly conduct psychological and neuro examinations on all personnel, along with random drug tests.

Gultiano noted that the policy is intended to promote convenience for active police and military members when renewing their License to Own and Possess Firearms and firearms registration.

According to Gultiano, the latest records showed that the PNP had approximately 11,000 expired LTOPFs, while the AFP had around 14,000. For firearms registration, the PNP had 25,000 expired licenses, and the AFP had 29,000.

“That’s why we are pushing for the increase of license renewals among our active PNP and AFP personnel,” Gultiano said.

Regarding the timeline for renewals, Gultiano said that active police officers and soldiers must renew their gun licenses six months before their permits expire.

“We gave all our commanders the responsibility of monitoring their PNP personnel who have not renewed their firearms, and it could be used as grounds for the administrative filing of a case against them,” she added.