Terrafirma brings Hester back

Terrafirma is bringing in a tried and tested reinforcement in Antonio Hester as a replacement for injured Brandon Edwards just days before the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup opens shop on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hester will make his return to the Dyip three years after his last stint with the club. He played for Magnolia in 2022 also as a replacement import.

“I’m super excited to be joining the squad. This was my first home in the PBA, but I’m not yet in the Philippines and will be there, soon,” Hester said on the league’s official website.

Edwards suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear last Tuesday in a tuneup match against reigning Philippine Cup champion Meralco.

Dyip governor Bobby Rosales announced the news of Edwards’ injury during the league’s Season 49 press conference Wednesday.

“AS for Terrafirma, I would like to inform you already ahead of everybody, unfortunately, our import suffered an ACL. So, we have no choice but to replace him,” he said.

Hester had a good outing for the Dyip during the 2021 edition of the tournament, averaging 28.10 points and 12.60 rebounds.

In his return the following season with the Hotshots, Hester normed 27.88 points and 15.75 boards in eight outings as replacement for Eric McCree.

Hester brought Magnolia to the quarterfinals but lost to twice-to-beat Bolts.

Terrafirma advanced to the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup and pushed twice-to-beat top seed San Miguel Beer to a sudden death before eventually bowing out.

The Dyip also made changes in their lineup during the offseason when they acquired veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle for Isaac Go and presumptive Rookie of the Year Stephen Holt.

Terrafirma also took in rookies Paolo Hernandez and Didat Hanapi for future second round picks in a trade with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.