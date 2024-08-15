Standing firm vs provocations

China’s recent escalation in the West Philippine Sea, particularly its harassment of a Philippine Air Force plane over Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) on 8 August, marks a troubling intensification of tensions in the region.

This act, which saw Chinese forces using flares and radio challenges against a routine Philippine maritime patrol, has drawn sharp condemnation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself, who dubbed the action as “unjustified, illegal, and reckless.” The incident not only highlights the ongoing territorial disputes but also underscores the broader implications for regional stability and international law.

The West Philippine Sea, a resource-rich area within the South China Sea, has long been a flashpoint for conflict between the Philippines and China. Bajo de Masinloc, in particular, has been the site of significant tension since 2012 when China effectively seized control of the shoal, despite its being well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016, declaring China’s claims in the area as having no legal basis. However, Beijing has continuously ignored this ruling, maintaining its presence and asserting its dominance through various means, including the construction of artificial islands, the deployment of coast guard and naval vessels, and the harassment of Filipino fishermen and military personnel.

The recent flare incident is part of a broader pattern of Chinese aggression in the region. In the past, China has employed water cannons, ramming tactics, and other forms of coercion to assert its claims.

The use of flares and radio threats against a Philippine military aircraft represents a new level of aggression, one that could easily have escalated into a more dangerous confrontation. This action not only violates international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), but also poses a direct threat to the safety of Philippine personnel and the peace and stability of the region.

President Marcos’ condemnation of the incident is both necessary and timely. By publicly calling out China’s actions, he reaffirms the Philippines’ commitment to defending its sovereign rights and its adherence to international law.

This stance is crucial not only for the Philippines but also for other Southeast Asian nations facing similar challenges from China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea. The international community, particularly the United States and other allies of the Philippines, has a vested interest in ensuring that such provocations are met with firm and united responses to prevent further escalation.

However, condemnation alone may not be enough to deter China’s aggressive behavior. The Philippines must continue to strengthen its defense capabilities and seek stronger security partnerships with like-minded nations. This includes enhancing its maritime patrols, improving intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and participating in joint military exercises that demonstrate a collective resolve to uphold international law. Diplomatic efforts, such as engaging with ASEAN and other international forums, are also essential in rallying broader support against China’s unilateral actions.

The international community, particularly the United Nations and ASEAN, also plays a critical role in addressing this issue. Stronger collective actions, such as diplomatic protests and the reinforcement of The Hague ruling, are necessary to hold China accountable for its actions. It is in the interest of global peace and security that the rule of law, rather than might, governs international relations.

In this high-stakes game, the Philippines and its