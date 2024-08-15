Singaporean President lauds Carlos Yulo

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday lauded Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo's accomplishment of winning two gold medals during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During the opening remarks of his bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang, Shanmugaratnam gave a special emphasis on Yulo’s unprecedented success for being the first Southeast Asian athlete to win two golds at the recent Olympic Games, with

“Mr. Yulo's two golds are a significant milestone not just for the Philippines but for the entire (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region,” Shanmugaratnam said.

“It reflects a moment of shared pride and glory for us all,” he added.

Marcos, meantime, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and shared details of the enthusiastic reception given to Filipino Olympians upon their return.

The President recounted how the recent homecoming parade for Yulo and his fellow athletes turned into a grand celebration. Originally planned for around two hours, the parade stretched to four hours due to the overwhelming turnout of fans.

“It was a spectacular day for the Philippines, and it’s clear that the people’s pride in our athletes knows no bounds,” said Marcos.