Shabu worth P3M seized in Taguig

Anti-drug operatives arrested two women identified as high-value targets during a buy-bust operation in Taguig on 15 August.

According to a report from the Southern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit, the operation took place around 1:15 AM in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City.

The arrested suspects were identified as Arianne, 37, and Joann, 19. Both women had prior arrests for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

During the operation, authorities seized six plastic packs containing suspected shabu, totaling 450 grams with an estimated street value of P3.06 million. Also recovered were P1,000 in marked money, 19 pieces of boodle money, and a cell phone.

A complaint for violating Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the two women at the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.