Senator Go addresses barangay leadership at national congress

On Tuesday, 13 August, Senator Bong Go delivered an address at the World Trade Center in Pasay City during the Liga ng mga Barangay - National Congress Cluster 1. He underscored the important role barangay leaders play in supporting the national government.

“Naiintindihan ko po ang trabaho ng isang barangay captain, barangay officials sa tagal ko po kay dating pangulong Duterte. From 1998 to 2016, alam nyo sa city hall ng Davao ay kapitan, kagawad ang mga kaharap ko. Problema nila sa hospital, sa patay, problema sa barangay. Kaya naiintindihan ko po ang trabaho ng isang barangay captain. Kaya ako po’y patuloy na susuporta sa ating mga barangay officials sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go remarked.

The Cluster 1 congress gathered barangay leaders from various provinces, including Isabela, Santiago City, Dagupan City, Palawan, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Isabela City, Basilan.

Senator Go acknowledged LNB National President Maria Katrina Jessica Dy from Isabela, Executive President Martina Gimenez from Leyte, Secretary General Celestino Martinez from Cebu, Auditor Marcelino Fernandez from Dagupan, Region 10 President Cesarve Siacor from Iligan, and Caraga President Gemma Tabada from Butuan, among others.

He also took the opportunity to discuss his health advocacy, focusing on key initiatives like the Malasakit Centers program, Super Health Centers, and the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers.

"Ang ating layunin ay malinaw – siguraduhin na ang bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar, ay may access sa dekalidad na serbisyong medikal," Senator Go stated.

Go also highlighted his support for local government, citing his co-authorship of Republic Act No. 11768, which provides monthly honorariums and other benefits to SK leaders, and earmarks 10% of barangay funds for youth development programs.

He also discussed Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays, aimed at securing salaries and benefits for barangay officials, and Senate Bill No. 427, proposing comprehensive benefits for Barangay Health Workers.

Additionally, he filed SBN 2504, also known as the "Salary Standardization Law VI," which seeks to build upon Republic Act No. 11466, the Salary Standardization Law 5 – a bill he co-sponsored and authored in 2019.

“Alam nyo kanina papasok po ako maraming nagpasalamat sa tulong, sa mga programa. Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Trabaho po naming iyan. Sa totoo lang po, ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyong lahat,” Go expressed.