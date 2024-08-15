Scheffler flaunts Olympic gold medal

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Scottie Scheffler was showing off his Olympic gold medal and preparing to chase a first PGA Tour playoff title, while Rory McIlroy hopes to “flip the script” on a heartbreaking year in the next few weeks.

Top-ranked Scheffler, whose seven wins this year also include the Masters, and McIlroy launch their FedEx Cup playoff bids in the St. Jude Championship on Thursday in Memphis.

“It’s been nice to be able to get some wins for some good play. The Olympics were a lot of fun,” Scheffler said.

“It’s great to be back home and ready for the playoffs.”

Scheffler, who also became a father this year, is competing for PGA Player of the Year honors with Xander Schauffele, the British Open and PGA Championship winner.

Asked to select between Schauffele’s two majors and Scheffler’s season, McIlroy backed Scheffler.

“Scottie’s. I think winning the Masters, an Olympic gold medal, winning whatever it is, six times, it’s pretty hard to top that,” McIlroy said.

“He always seems to find a way to hit the shots or hole the putts. I’ve described Scottie as relentless and this is just another example of that.”

“He has had an incredible couple of years. It was sort of like once he won that first one, it’s just like the floodgates have opened and he’s found the next gear and a next level.”

Scheffler, 28, was Player of the Year the past two seasons and this year has won at Bay Hill, the Players, the Masters, the Heritage and Memorial and Travelers titles plus Olympic gold.

Taking a playoff crown in two weeks at East Lake in Atlanta would cap an incredible campaign.

“I don’t really think about exclamation points or anything like that, but I definitely want to win the FedEx Cup,” Scheffler said.

“I didn’t have my best stuff at East Lake the last couple years.”