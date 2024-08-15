PSAC, gov’t map out game plan vs ASF

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Agriculture Sector met with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and discussed recommendations aimed at enhancing the protection and sustainability of the hog industry.

During the meeting, the body emphasized a strategic, phased approach to managing the African swine fever (ASF) threat, recommending a contained rollout of AVAC vaccines in isolated areas, focusing on backyard and select large commercial farms.

The targeted approach aims to prevent cross-contamination and ensure the vaccine is reserved for the grower/finisher population.

President Marcos highlighted that the government’s objectives align with the private sector’s recommendations and the Department of Agriculture’s plans.

Speed up vaccine screening

The Council emphasized the need to fast-track the review and assessment of the MSD1 vaccine. The vaccine offers promising potential for providing additional immunity for breeder populations, thereby completing the immunity cycle and bolstering overall industry protection. The President further emphasized that breeders will be prioritized in the vaccine distribution, underscoring the importance of safeguarding this critical segment to ensure the overall resilience and stability of the industry.

To enhance the ASF vaccination strategy, the Council recommends using private sector cold storage facilities as preliminary hubs for vaccine distribution, streamlining the process and improving access for hog farmers nationwide. The President welcomed this approach, recognizing its potential to support the government’s broader vaccine distribution efforts.

Sabin Aboitiz, PSAC lead convenor and Aboitiz Group president and CEO, emphasized the urgency of these recommendations, “Our industry is at a critical juncture, and immediate action is required to safeguard our hog sector. The recommendations presented today reflect our collective commitment to not only addressing the immediate threats but also to ensuring long-term resilience.”

These recommendations highlight the council’s dedication to safeguarding the Philippine hog industry and supporting its long-term sustainability.

The PSAC Agriculture Sector is committed to collaborating with government and industry partners to ensure the effective implementation of these measure.