Phl, Singapore strengthen maritime, health sectors

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday disclosed that more deals in the maritime security and health sectors are expected to be signed between the Philippines and Singapore.

This comes following the President’s bilateral meeting with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is in the country for a three-day state visit.

“The Philippines remains optimistic in fostering closer and enhanced cooperation with Singapore in existing areas such as defense and security, trade and investment, and new areas such as sustainability and energy,” Marcos said.

“MOUs in the fields of health and maritime security are already in the pipeline and are anticipated to be finalized in the very near future,” he added.

He also mentioned that he is pleased that the security ties between the two countries were strengthened following the signing of the memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation in July.